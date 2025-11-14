79-year-old man shot by police while running at officer with knife learns punishment

DAYTON — A man who was shot while charging at an officer with a knife has learned his punishment.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Otto Coleman, 79, was sentenced to 10 to 15 years in prison, according to a spokesperson with the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

>>RELATED: Police release body cam video after officer shoots man with knife during mental health call

As previously reported by News Center 7, Coleman was found guilty of felonious assault of a peace officer and not guilty of resisting arrest in October.

TRENDING STORIES:

In August 2024, Dayton police responded to a home in the 700 block of N. Broadway Street.

Dayton Police Department Chief Kamran Afzal described it as a “mental health call” and “trespassing” incident at the house.

Upon arrival, one of the officers went around the back of the building and found Coleman with a large knife.

Body camera video captured the officer yelling at Coleman to drop the knife.

At that time, Coleman lunged toward the officer, who then fired his weapon.

Coleman was shot three times, according to the office.

Afzal said Coleman held onto the knife after the shooting, and they had to get it from him before providing first aid.

A Montgomery County Grand Jury declined to charge the officer involved in this shooting.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said Coleman has a “lengthy and violent criminal history,” including:

Attempted murder conviction in Maryland in 1973.

Assault on a police officer conviction in Montgomery County in 1998.

Assault on a police officer indictment in Montgomery County in 2010. He was found not guilty by reason of insanity for this charge.

Aggravated robbery, assault on a police officer, and vandalism conviction in Montgomery County in 2011.

Coleman was on parole for his 2011 conviction at the time of his “latest run-in with police,” the office said.

His parole was revoked, and he was returned to prison to serve the remainder of his previous sentence.

“This violent offender, who should never have been paroled in the first place, is lucky the officer didn’t fatally shoot him. Violent offenders like this, who have not been rehabilitated, deserve to remain in prison,” Prosecutor Mat Heck said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]