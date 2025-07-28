78-year-old woman killed in Trotwood crash

TROTWOOD — A 78-year-old woman who died in a crash in Trotwood last week has been identified.
Betty Drake was identified on Monday by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.
Drake died after a crash on Olive Road on July 24.
Drake was driving a 2022 Hyundai Kona south on Olive Road around 11:32 a.m. when she failed to maintain reasonable control, crossed the center line, and went off the left side of the road, according to a Trotwood Police Department crash report.
After going off the road, she crashed the Hyundai into a tree.
Drake was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where she later died.
The crash remains under investigation.
