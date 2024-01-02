7 killed in Ohio crashes over New Year’s holiday, decreasing from previous year

COLUMBUS — Ohio saw a decrease in traffic deaths this New Year’s holiday.

Seven people died in six crashes over the four-day reporting period, according to new data from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Five of the seven people who died were not wearing an available safety belt.

One of the deadly crashes happened yesterday on Preble County Line Road. There, a 20-year-old man died after losing control, going airborne, and hitting an electric police and a tree.

Last year, 13 people died in crashes over the holiday reporting period.

This holiday weekend, troopers made 3,259 traffic stops. Of those, 272 OVI arrests were made. 106 distracted driving and 409 safety belt citations were made.

The four-day reporting period ran from midnight on Dec. 29 through 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 1.

