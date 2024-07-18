7 Circle of Kindness Great Backpack Give Back event returns

DAYTON — WHIO-TV’s 7 Circle of Kindness, Morris Home, and Ashley are again sponsoring the Great Backpack Give Back event that was such a huge success in 2023 and benefits Crayons to Classrooms.

The event will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2024 , from 12 pm to 7 pm. There will be 3 locations where school supplies will be collected:

Walmart Dayton Mall

Walmart Miller Lane

Walmart Xenia

Here are the details for the event:

We will be collecting school supplies benefitting a local nonprofit organization, Crayons to Classrooms. The organization distributes essential supplies to teachers of at-risk students across the Greater Dayton Region to ensure every child has the tools they need to succeed. All donations will be staying locally supporting the underfunded teachers and students across the Miami Valley—the organization is servicing Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Warren counties. All collected donations are then distributed at no cost to teachers at the organization’s Dayton store.

Crayons to Classrooms can turn $1 into $5 worth of school supplies for students in need.

94 cents of every dollar donated directly supports Crayons to Classrooms’ programs.

This event is sponsored by Morris Home and Ashley.





©2024 Cox Media Group