7 charged in connection to multi-county theft ring

MIAMI COUNTY — Seven people involved in a multi-county theft ring have been formally charged.
The following people were indicted for their alleged involvement in an organized criminal group that stole thousands of dollars from multiple properties, according to a media release:
- Randy Peters, 52, of Piqua
- Dylan Harrison, 32, of Greenville
- Gage Maxon, 29, of Sidney
- Mark Larsh, 34, of Piqua
- Brooks Smith, 28, of Piqua
- Deryan Maxon, 27, of Sidney
- Unidentified suspect
>> Human finger found in parking lot of local Walmart
The crimes occurred across several counties including Miami, Mercer, and Shelby.
The Miami County Sheriff’s Office said more indictments may come as the investigation continues.
©2024 Cox Media Group