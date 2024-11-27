67-year-old man dead after being hit by car; police searching for driver

DAYTON — A man died from his injuries after being hit by a car in Dayton on Monday.
Dayton police and medics were called to East Third Street and Keowee Street for a crash around 6:30 p.m.
Officers found a 67-year-old man who had been hit by a car.
He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.
An investigation found the man was walking in the crosswalk with a red “do not walk” signal.
A car with a green light hit him and failed to stop after the crash.
Police said the crash remains under investigation.
We will continue to follow this story.
