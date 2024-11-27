67-year-old man dead after being hit by car; police searching for driver

DAYTON — A man died from his injuries after being hit by a car in Dayton on Monday.

Dayton police and medics were called to East Third Street and Keowee Street for a crash around 6:30 p.m.

Officers found a 67-year-old man who had been hit by a car.

He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

An investigation found the man was walking in the crosswalk with a red “do not walk” signal.

A car with a green light hit him and failed to stop after the crash.

Police said the crash remains under investigation.

