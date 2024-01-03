65-year-old woman dies in area fire Tuesday night

CELINA — A woman is dead after a fire in Mercer County Tuesday night.

Vickie J. Schumm, 65, died in a fire in the 8500 block of State Route 219 in Celina, according to the Montezuma Fire Chief Lee Braun.

Firefighters were called to reports of a fire just before 9 p.m. When they got to the scene, they found a structure on fire. The roof had already collapsed, according to Braun.

Once they got the fire under control, they learned that Schumm had been inside and did not make it out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and the State Fire Marshal’s Office was called to assist with the investigation.

We’ll provide updates as we learn more.





