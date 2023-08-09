61-year-old man dead, child injured after crash in Union County

UNION COUNTY — A 61-year-old man is dead after a crash in Union County Tuesday.

Around 1:35 p.m. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were called to U.S. Route 36 near Mackan Road to reports of an injury crash.

An initial investigation found that a Jeep Cherokee, driven by Dwight Farmer, 61, of Ostrander, was traveling east on U.S. Route 36 near Mackan Road when he crossed the center line and traveled off the left side of the roadway, OSP said.

>> 1 taken to hospital after shooting in Springfield

Farmer then hit an embankment and utility pole guy wire before his jeep rolled multiple times.

He died from his injuries on the scene.

A juvenile passenger was also taken by ambulance to Nationwide Children’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to OSP.

The crash remains under investigation by the OSP’s Maryville post.





©2023 Cox Media Group