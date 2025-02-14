$60K in damages estimated from Shelby County house fire

SIDNEY — A home sustained an estimated $60,000 in damages from a house fire.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Firefighters responded at 1:47 p.m. to the 600 block of Summit Street on initial reports of a house fire, according to the Sidney Fire Department.

TRENDING STORIES:

Sidney Police officers helped to get the occupant safely out of the house.

Firefighters put out the fire from outside the house. They entered to make sure it was structurally sound, the fire department said.

Video and photos from the scene showed the home sustained fire damage.

The estimated property loss includes $50,000 to the home and $10,000 in content.

The Anna and Lockington Fire Departments provided mutual aid.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Summit Street Fire in Sidney Photo from: Stringr

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group