6-year-old seriously hurt after running into truck on bike

LOGAN COUNTY — A six-year-old boy was hurt after riding his bicycle into a pickup truck in Logan County over the weekend.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash happened on Highland Street in the Village of West Mansfield around 5 p.m. on Sunday.

TRENDING STORIES:

The boy was riding a bike down an alley when he reportedly failed to stop at a posted stop sign, according to a Logan County Sheriff’s Office crash report.

The boy then rode his bike into a 2019 GMC Canyon, which was going east on Highland Street.

The report estimated the truck had been going 15 mph in a 25 mph zone.

The boy was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital with suspected serious injuries.

The driver of the truck, a 43-year-old man, was not injured.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group