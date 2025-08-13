6-year-old girl hospitalized after Ohio shooting

WARREN, Ohio — A 6-year-old girl was hospitalized after a shooting in Ohio early Wednesday morning.
Around 2:31 a.m., officers with the Warren City Police were dispatched to the 2400 block of Montgomery Ave in Warren, Ohio, on reports of a shooting.
A 911 caller had told dispatchers that her 6-year-old sister had been shot, according to a press release from the department.
The 6-year-old girl was taken to St. Joseph Hospital and treated for a gunshot wound.
There were bullet holes at the back of the house, according to the release.
The shooting remains under investigation by the Warren City Police Department.
