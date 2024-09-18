55-year-old man dead after being hit by stolen Toyota Camry in Ohio

COLUMBUS — A 55-year-old man is dead after being hit by a stolen Toyota Camry in Ohio early Wednesday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Columbus Police responded to reports of a crash at East 5th and Peters Avenues near St. Clark Avenue around 1:25 a.m., according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

Malvin Love, 55, was hit by a 2012 Toyota Camry while crossing the street. The Camry did not stop.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police told WBNS that they saw a vehicle in the parking lot of a Chinese restaurant near Interstate 71.

Officers found the Camry with heavy front-end damage, but no one was inside.

Police say the Camry was stolen on Sept. 10, WBNS said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



