55-year-old dead after motorcycle crash in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Huber Heights.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the crash happened in the area of State Route 4 and State Route 235 on Aug. 18 around 5:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a crash between a motorcycle and an SUV on State Route 235 at the exit ramp from State Route 4.

The SUV was traveling on the off-ramp from SR-4 to Chambersburg Road and was stopped at a stop sign, according to a Huber Heights crash report.

A motorcycle, operated by 55-year-old Jason Menda, was traveling on Chambersburg Road on the overpass over SR-4.

The SUV began negotiating a left turn onto Chambersburg Road from the stop sign.

Menda crested the hill on the overpass and hit the driver’s front corner of the SUV as it was crossing the eastbound lane.

He was thrown into the windshield of the car.

Menda was taken to the hospital, where he died, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

The occupants of the SUV had minor injuries.

