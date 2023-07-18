50-year-old Ohio man caught trying to have sexual intercourse with underage girl

CLEVELAND — A 50-year-old man was arrested for intending to perform sexual acts with a minor.

Investigators from the Ohio State Highway Patrol Office of Investigative Services and state troopers from the Patrol’s Ashtabula Post recently conducted a joint operation concentrated on targeting online child sex predators and internet crimes against children.

The joint operation, focused in Northeast Ohio, was conducted on Tuesday afternoon, July 11. Investigators from the Cleveland post of Ohio State Highway Patrol and Warren Districts’ Office of Investigative Services engaged in undercover online conversations with a man on a popular social media platform.

Gary M. Cowell, 50, of Ashtabula, was identified as the suspect after he asked to meet up with the intent of performing sexual acts with the investigators who were posing as an underage female.

Cowell was taken into custody by state troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Special Response Team upon his arrival at the predetermined location that was not disclosed to media outlets.

Cowell was incarcerated at the Ashtabula County Jail and charged with Importuning, a felony of the fifth degree; Attempted Unlawful Sexual Conduct with a Minor, a felony of the fourth degree; and Possessing Criminal Tools, a felony of the fifth degree.

“We conduct details like this in an effort to reduce the presence of online child predators and the exploitation of children in our communities,” Colonel Charles A. Jones, Patrol superintendent, said. “Through these collaborations, we focus on our shared mission to stop child exploitation and educate Ohioans on human trafficking.”

If you are a victim of exploitation or you know of a child being sexually exploited online, call the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) 24-Hour CyberTipline at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678), or call the Patrol at #677.

