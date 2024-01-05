Local

5 new members sworn into Trotwood Fire Department

By WHIO Staff

The Trotwood Fire Department welcomed five of their newest members Thursday afternoon.

>>PHOTOS: 5 new members sworn into Trotwood Fire Department

The new staff members were sworn in by City Manager Quincy Pope, the department wrote on social media.

The five new members are:

  • Lieutenant Shayne Schnell
  • Firefighter Jacob Siefke
  • Firefighter Collin Haller
  • Firefighter Joseph Tesch
  • Community paramedic Sean Lehrter

Photos from the Trotwood Fire Department show that family and friends were also in attendance Thursday afternoon as well as other city leaders.

