The Trotwood Fire Department welcomed five of their newest members Thursday afternoon.

>>PHOTOS: 5 new members sworn into Trotwood Fire Department

The new staff members were sworn in by City Manager Quincy Pope, the department wrote on social media.

The five new members are:

Lieutenant Shayne Schnell

Firefighter Jacob Siefke

Firefighter Collin Haller

Firefighter Joseph Tesch

Community paramedic Sean Lehrter

Photos from the Trotwood Fire Department show that family and friends were also in attendance Thursday afternoon as well as other city leaders.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 16 5 new members sworn into Trotwood Fire Department Contributed by Trotwood Fire Department (Courtesy: Trotwood Fire Department)





©2024 Cox Media Group