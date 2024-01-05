The Trotwood Fire Department welcomed five of their newest members Thursday afternoon.
>>PHOTOS: 5 new members sworn into Trotwood Fire Department
The new staff members were sworn in by City Manager Quincy Pope, the department wrote on social media.
The five new members are:
- Lieutenant Shayne Schnell
- Firefighter Jacob Siefke
- Firefighter Collin Haller
- Firefighter Joseph Tesch
- Community paramedic Sean Lehrter
Photos from the Trotwood Fire Department show that family and friends were also in attendance Thursday afternoon as well as other city leaders.
