5 hurt during 4 separate shootings in Ohio city on Sunday

COLUMBUS — Five people were hurt in four separate shootings on Sunday in Columbus, according to our media partner WBNS-10 TV.

At 1:12 a.m., the first shooting occurred. Columbus Division of Police officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of East Long Street in downtown Columbus.

When officers with the Columbus Division of Police arrived on scene, they did not find a victim.

Just before 3 a.m., a victim walked into Ohio State East Hospital with a gunshot wound, WBNS-10 reported.

Information on the victim’s condition was not immediately made available.

Around 1:15 a.m., police were dispatched to a second shooting in the 3000 block of Soldano Boulevard, WBNS-10 reported.

Officers on scene located shell casings and noticed that three storefronts were hit by gunfire.

Not long after, two people walked into nearby hospitals with gunshot wounds, WBNS-10 reported.

Investigators connected these two victims to the scene on Soldano Boulevard.

Both victims are expected to be okay.

Just after 1:45 a.m., police were dispatched to a third shooting in the 1000 block of Zettler Road.

When officers arrived on scene, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound, WBNS-10 reported.

The victim was transported to Grant Medical Center and no information on their condition was immediately made available.

Around 4:15 p.m., police were dispatched on reports of a shooting in the 900 block of East 12th Ave., north of Columbus.

On scene, officers found one person who was seriously injured, WBNS-10 reported.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center.

No suspect information or motive for these shootings has been made available.

