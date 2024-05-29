5 deaths reported on area roads Memorial Day weekend; Down throughout Ohio

OHIO — While there were fewer deadly crashes on Ohio roads over the Memorial Day weekend, five people died across the area.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported that 17 people died in 14 crashes on Ohio’s roads last weekend., according to an OSHP spokesperson.

Last year 26 people died in crashes during the 2023 Memorial Day weekend.

However, five people were killed in local crashes.

News Center 7 reported that a 43-year-old man died from a fiery motorcycle crash in West Carrollton on Friday.

Two men were killed in a crash involving a motorcycle and SUV Saturday night in Harrison Township.

A 17-year-old died after a crash in Butler County early Sunday morning.

A 17-year-old teenager was killed in a crash in Warren County on Sunday night.

State troopers made over 19,000 “traffic enforcement contacts,” including 361 OVI arrests, 61 drug arrests, 2,662, seat belt violations, and 1,090 distracted driving citations, the spokesperson.

OSHP also made nearly 9,800 “non-enforcement contacts.”

The four-day reporting period was from May 24 until May 27.

