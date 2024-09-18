45-year-old man injured after shooting in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — A 45-year-old man was hurt after a shooting in Dayton Saturday night, Dayton Police Lieutenant Steven Bauer said.

Dayton police and medics were called to the 800 block of North Euclid Avenue on reports of a person shot around 8:50 p.m.

The man went to a local hospital in stable condition, Bauer said.

Dayton Police Department Violent Offender Unit detectives are investigating this incident.

News Center 7 is working to learn more information and will continue to update this story.

