4-year-old boy hospitalized after being found unresponsive in pool

CLERMONT COUNTY — A 4-year-old boy was hospitalized after being found unresponsive in a pool on Thursday.

Around 4 p.m. Thursday, crews were dispatched to the 3200 block of State Route 132 in Clermont County, FOX-19 reported.

The 4-year-old boy, who has autism, and his father were at their home when the boy wandered off and made his way to the above-ground pool, FOX-19 reported.

As soon as the father realized the boy had wandered off, he went outside and found the child unresponsive in the pool, Local 12 reported.

The father ran with the child to the roadway and flagged down a driver on SR-132, who performed CPR until emergency services arrived, FOX-19 reported.

On the way to the hospital, emergency crews were able to get a pulse for the child, but the child is still in the ICU, Local 12 reported.

