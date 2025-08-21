4 taken to hospital after crash involving school van

MORAINE — Four people were hurt after a crash involving a school van on Thursday.

A sedan was traveling on South Union Road when it approached a stop sign and failed to yield to a Valley View Schools transportation van traveling on State Route 4, according to Moraine police.

Two people in the van, one of whom was a student, were hurt.

Two in the sedan were also hurt.

Injuries were not life-threatening, according to police.

