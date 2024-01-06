4 people, including emergency personnel, taken to hospital after gas leak

TIPP CITY — Four people were taken to the hospital including emergency personnel after a gas leak in Tipp City Friday.

Around noon Tipp City Fire and Emergency Services were called to a gas leak with illness reported in the 5600 block of Peters Road, according to a media release.

When the firefighters entered the house they detected the presence of carbon monoxide.

Everyone inside the home was immediately ordered to leave.

Two occupants were taken to the hospital along with two Tipp City crew members, the release states.

The two fire crew members were later released.

After taking readings in the home, the fire department found high levels of carbon monoxide.

Firefighters were able to rescue the family’s two cats from the home.

All off-duty Tipp City Fire and Emergency Services members were called to respond to the gas leak.

CenterPoint Energy was able to isolate the gas leak and levels returned to normal.

Crews were on the scene for around three hours.

We will continue to follow this story.









