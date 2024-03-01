$4 million shortfall impacts Central State University staff, spending

GREENE COUNTY — A local university is considering layoffs and cutting expenses due to a multi-million-dollar shortfall.

Central State University interim president Alex Johnson sent a letter to university staff stating, “The need to reconcile the budget earlier than usual has become an urgent matter.”

>> Urgent search for woman beaten unconscious, put in car and driven away from Dayton gas station

The university is currently facing a $4 million shortfall.

Johnson said the gap is “due in part to overspending in prior years using Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds for recurring expenses.”

To balance the budget, Johnson said he will immediately implement several actions.

Spending in all operating accounts including office supplies, travel, and personnel services, will stop.

According to Johnson, personnel actions and routine activities will be evaluated to make sure they support affordability, technological enhancements, and student outcomes.

“More organizational realignments will be implemented to improve efficiencies, eliminate redundancy, and avoid duplication,” the letter read.

In a frequently asked questions portion of the letter, Johnson wrote that there would be some loss of personnel.

>> Semi dangles from bridge over Ohio River following crash

“The quality of the student experience both inside and outside the classroom will not suffer,” the university wrote.

Hiring at the university will be suspended, except for grant-funded positions and “non-redundant,” critical positions.

Most temporary employees will be “released,” as the university is working to close the budget shortfall.

“A small number of temporary roles remain on a limited basis to address specific areas of expertise and skills,” the university wrote.

A portion of the $11 million ERTC refund has been designated to close the budget shortfall.

Central State University Provost Erik Brooks and Vice President for Finance and Administration Curtis Pettis will oversee these efforts.

“Self-regarding institutions like Central State University must act now to create a base on which to offer programs and services committed to innovation and excellence and not constrained by convention and the lack of resources,” the letter read.

©2024 Cox Media Group