4 Miami Valley schools receive portion of $100,000 literacy grant to Ohio organizations

MIAMI VALLEY — Four Miami Valley schools received money as part of a $100,000 literacy grant awarded to several Ohio organizations by the Dollar General Literacy Foundation.

The funds are a part of nearly $2.6 million recently awarded across the country. Recipients can use the funds to purchase books, technology, equipment, or materials to help K-12 students.

“We are proud to award these grants to literacy and education programs across the country and support their meaningful work of expanding children’s joy of reading and creating a foundation for future educational growth,” Denine Torr, executive director of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation said.

According to a spokesperson, these grants aim to support schools, public libraries, and nonprofit organizations within a 15-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center in implementing new literacy initiatives or expanding existing ones.

The four schools located in the Miami Valley that were awarded funds include:

Eastmont Elementary, Greene County, awarded: $3,000.

Hamilton City School District, Butler County, awarded: $3,000.

The Miami Valley School, Montgomery County, awarded: $3,500.

Fort Loramie Local Schools, Shelby County, awarded: $3,500.

