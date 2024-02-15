4 high school students involved in stealing 17 firearms from Auglaize County gun store

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — Four high school students were involved in stealing guns from a local gun store.

Celina Police officers received information that four high school students were involved in the burglary of a Wapakoneta gun store Sunday night, a spokesperson said.

News Center 7 previously reported that officers were initially dispatched to a burglary alarm for Black Iron Armory at the 100 block of W. Auglaize Street.

When officers arrived Monday morning, they found broken glass at the front entrance and that multiple firearms had been stolen.

They identified the students involved and conducted searches in multiple areas.

All 17 guns stolen in the burglary were recovered as well as one previously stolen from a car in Celina.

Celina City Schools released this statement to Celina Police on Monday regarding the incident.

“Celina City Schools is committed to maintaining a safe and secure environment for students and staff. We want to thank the Celina Police Department for ensuring our safety and for their aid in preserving a secure learning environment. We look forward to seeing everyone in school tomorrow.”

Celina Police was assisted by Wapakoneta Police and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms.

