4 former WHIO staff members inducted into Dayton Area Broadcaster’s Hall of Fame

DAYTON — Four former WHIO staff members were inducted into Dayton Area Broadcaster’s Hall of Fame Friday.

The five people enshrined in the class of 2024, including four former staff members, include:

Guy Fogle a long-time Dayton Sports Broadcaster

Chuck Hamlin, a WHIO Videographer, with a career that spans over 40 years

Mike Hubert, who spent over ten years on the anchor desk at WHIO Television as a sports announcer and later became the Voice of the Florida Gators for 33 years

Tom Michaels, is a sports announcer with over 44 years in the Industry, including time at WHIO

Jamie Jarosik a, well-known and beloved meteorologist at WDTN Television, was also inducted Friday.

On a special note, Hamlin recently retired from WHIO after 41 years in the business.

He joins his father, Tom Hamlin, in the Dayton Area Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

Tom was WHIO’s sports director from 1960 until 1977.

That makes Chuck and Tom the second father and son to have this honor.





