4 dogs killed in house fire; estimated $45K in damage

RIVERSIDE — Four dogs died after a house fire in Riverside on Monday.

Riverside firefighters responded to the 4300 block of Springfield Street around 12:45 p.m. on reports of a house fire.

Fire chief Mark Miller told News Center 7 that the fire appeared to start in the basement. It burned up through the back bedroom floor and into the attic.

“No occupants were home at the time of the incident; however, four dogs were found during the search of the structure and removed by crews. Unfortunately, all four had perished,” he said.

Estimated fire damages at this time are $45,000.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Miller said it appears to be accidental.

Dayton and Wright Patterson Air Force Base (WPAFB) Fire Departments provided mutual aid.

