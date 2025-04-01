37-year-old man arrested after jumping into Great Miami River to escape officers

DAYTON — A man jumped into the Great Miami River in an attempt to get away from officers on Sunday.

On March 30, before 1:30 p.m. officers saw a vehicle run a red light at North Main Street and East Great Miami Boulevard.

Officers tried to get the vehicle to stop, but they would not listen to the officers.

The suspect lost control of the vehicle, crashing into a concrete barrier along Riverside Drive, according to Maj. Brian Johns with the Dayton Police Department.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the driver then ran from the vehicle and jumped into the Great Miami River.

The suspect, a 37-year-old man, eventually came out of the river and was taken into custody and checked out at an area hospital.

Officers found various drugs and paraphernalia along with other items, Johns said.

We will continue to follow this story.

