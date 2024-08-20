36-year-old man injured in overnight shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — A 36-year-old man is hurt after a shooting in Dayton early Sunday morning, according to Dayton Police Lieutenant Steven Bauer.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 1 injured in shooting in Dayton

Dayton police officers and medics responded to a shooting in the 900 block of South Broadway Street around 4 a.m.

Upon arrival, police found the man suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to Bauer.

Medics transported the man to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Bauer said police have identified a suspect in this incident. It is not clear if the suspect has been arrested.

This shooting is under investigation by the Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offender Unit.

We will continue to follow this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group