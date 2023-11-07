35 residents evacuated due to fire at local residential center

TROTWOOD — 35 residents were evacuated from the Echoing Woods Residential Center at 5455 Salem Bend due to a fire on the exterior of the building.

Trotwood Fire and Rescue crews were dispatched to the Echoing Woods Residential Center on Monday, Nov. 6 around 3:23 on reports of a structure fire with smoke and visible flames.

When they arrived at the scene, Trotwood Fire Crews found that the fire was located primarily on the exterior of an attached garage.

>> UPDATE: ‘We are experiencing a major power outage;’ At least 1,000 reported in Wayne Cty.

The initial crew worked to assist in the safe evacuation of the residents while the second crew worked to extinguish the flames.

The fire was successfully contained and prevented from spreading inside the building, according to a spokesperson for Trotwood Fire and Rescue.

>> Election Day 2023: Ohioans to decide on 2 statewide issues today

Once the smoke was removed from inside, staff and residents were able to safely return, and no injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

“The prompt response and coordinated efforts of the Trotwood Fire Department and the Mutual Aid Departments played a pivotal role in ensuring the safety of the Echoing Woods Facility,” a spokesperson for Trotwood Fire and Rescue said.

Firefighters will conduct further investigations to determine the cause of the fire.

©2023 Cox Media Group