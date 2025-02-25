33-year-old man killed in Harrison Twp crash identified

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Deputies have identified a 33-year-old man killed in a Harrison Township crash last week.

On Feb. 21, Montgomery County deputies were called to the 6500 block of North Main Street for a crash around 11:50 a.m.

When deputies arrived on scene they found a 2025 Toyota Carolla in the front yard.

The driver, identified as Demetrius Wooten, 33, was unresponsive.

Crews from the Harrison Township Fire Department took Wooten to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An initial investigation found that the Carolla was traveling southbound on North Main Street and at Eastdale Drive veered off the side of the road.

The Corolla continued northbound on the sidewalk until reaching the intersection of Burgess Avenue where it ended up in the front yard, deputies said.

The Carolla hit a Chevrolet Equinox that was parked, continued northbound, and hit a tree.

Deputies suspect a medical event caused the crash but it is still under investigation.

No other injuries were reported.

