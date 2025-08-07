31-year-old woman shot, killed in Ohio, police say

CINCINNATI — A woman is dead after being shot in Ohio on Wednesday night.

Cincinnati Police responded to reports of a shooting around 9:15 p.m. on Republic Street near Green in the Over-the-Rhine neighborhood, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

Officers found a 31-year-old woman shot in the back upon arrival, according to Cincinnati Police.

At least 15 shots were fired, and police describe the woman as an “innocent bystander” who was shot while walking, WCPO said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect information has been released.

The shooting remains under investigation.

