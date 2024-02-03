31-year-old man accused of stabbing 2 during party in Butler County

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Butler County — Two people were stabbed in Butler County early Friday morning, according to a spokesperson with Fairfield Township police.

At approximately 12:29 a.m., Fairfield Township police and fire personnel responded to reports of a stabbing in the 1600 block of Tuley Road.

>> 14-year-old cheerleader suffers serious burns while removing nail polish

Upon arrival officers located two 28-year-old men with knife wounds, the spokesperson said.

Detectives and officers arrested Leonidas de Jesus Marquex, 31, in connection to the stabbing.

Marquex is in the Butler County Jail facing two counts of felonious assault, the spokesperson said.

One victim was transported to West Chester Medical Center and the other was treated on scene.

The man hospitalized was transferred to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and had surgery for his injuries, the spokesperson said.

>> US launches retaliatory strikes on targets in Iraq, Syria

Both victims had non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation found that the two men were stabbed when a fight broke out.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to call the Fairfield Township Police at (513) 887-4406 or contact CrimeStoppers at (513) 352-3040.

©2024 Cox Media Group