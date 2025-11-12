30-year-old woman dies days after being struck by vehicle in hit-and-run crash

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio — A 30-year-old woman died days after she was hit by a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash.

The crash occurred on Nov. 5 around 8:21 p.m. on State Route 286 near the intersection of Upper Five Mile West Road in Brown County.

The preliminary investigation revealed that 30-year-old Kerstin D. Walker of Hillsboro was found on the roadside of SR-286, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).

Investigators determined that she had been struck by an unidentified vehicle that left the scene of the crash.

A passenger’s side mirror was located at the scene, indicating the suspect vehicle may have been either a Chevrolet or GMC full-size pickup truck, according to the OSHP.

Walker was flown to the University of Cincinnati Hospital with serious injuries, where she later succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead on Nov. 11.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Anyone with information regarding the crash should contact the Georgetown Post at 937-378-6191.

