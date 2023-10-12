3-year-old taken to hospital after being hit by car in Dayton

DAYTON — A 3-year-old was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Dayton Monday.

On Oct. 9 just before 6 p.m. Dayton police and medics were called to the first block of Gilbert Avenue to reports of a child bit by a car, according to a spokesperson for Dayton Police Department.

An initial investigation found that a car was traveling south on Gilbert Avenue when it hit the child running across the street.

The child was taken to the hospital with a possible injury, police said.

The 17-year-old driver who hit the child was issued a citation for driving without a valid license, according to a crash report.

We will continue following this story and update as new information is available.

