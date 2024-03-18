3 year old, 2 others taken to hospital after stabbing suspect crashes out during chase

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP — Multiple people were taken to the hospital after a chase with a stabbing suspect ended with a crash in Clark County Sunday evening.

Around 7:15 p.m. the Clark County Sheriff’s Office was called to reports of a stabbing in the 6500 block of Conway Drive, according to Det. Brian Melchi with the sheriff’s office.

Melchi said that deputies found a man stabbed in the abdomen. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment and later flown to Miami Valley Hospital.

>> 1 dead after shooting in Springfield

His condition was not available at this time.

The suspect drove away from the scene after the stabbing, Melchi said.

A description of the suspect’s vehicle was put out for neighboring agencies.

Ohio State Highway Patrol spotted the suspect’s vehicle and attempted to stop him but he continued driving.

State troopers and deputies chased the suspect until he lost control of his vehicle and crashed on the US-68 ramp to Springfield.

The suspect — as well as a woman and a 3-year-old who were also in the car at the time of the crash — were all taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

OSP will handle charges related to the chase and crash, while the sheriff’s office said they will handle charges related to the stabbing.

We will continue to follow this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group