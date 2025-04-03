3 vehicles reported stolen last night; sheriff’s office reminds residents to lock vehicles

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is reminding people across the county to remain vigilant about vehicle theft.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said they’ve received 54 calls for service related to stolen vehicles so far this year. The number includes three vehicles reported stolen last night, two of which were recovered.

“These crimes are not just a matter of lost property; they impact families, businesses, and the safety of our communities,” Sheriff Rob Streck said.

The sheriff’s office reminds residents to take action like the following to reduce the risk of vehicle theft:

Lock your doors

Remove valuables

Utilize anti-theft devices, such as steering wheel locks, car alarms, and GPS tracking devices

Install motion-activated lights or security cameras

"We encourage residents to take proactive measures to safeguard their property," Streck said.

If you have any information about a stolen vehicle or related criminal activity, you can contact the Regional Dispatch Center at 937-225-4357 or submit an anonymous tip through Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937- 222-STOP (7867).

