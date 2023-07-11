3 taken to hospital after crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Darke County Monday evening.

Around 6:45 p.m., deputies and rescue crews were dispatched to the intersection of State Route 503 and U.S. Route 127 for a two-vehicle injury crash.

>> Previous Coverage: Medical helicopter called to crash with reported injuries in Darke County

Preliminary investigation revealed a 2014 green Ford Mustang, driven by 18-year-old Jason Stover Jr., of Ansonia, was heading west on SR 503 when he failed to stop or the stop sign at U.S. 127, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

Stover traveled into the path of a southbound 2015 Dodge Ram, driven by Stanley Osborne, 72, of Eldorado.

The sheriff’s office says Stover was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from his vehicle. He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital by MedFlight where he is listed in stable condition.

Osborne and his passenger, Debra Osborne, were transported to Wayne Healthcare to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.





©2023 Cox Media Group