UPDATE: 3 missing Dayton siblings found safe

3 Dayton siblings missing; Have you seen them? From left to right: Jeneva McLaughlin, Destiny McLaughlin, and Joshua McLaughlin. Police note the photos are 2-3 years old. (Dayton Police Department)

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 11 a.m.:

The three siblings reported missing in Dayton have been found safe, police confirm.

INITIAL REPORT:

The Dayton Police Department is asking for help finding three siblings who haven’t been seen since earlier this month.

Jeneva, Destiny, and Joshua McLaughlin, ages 14, 12, and 11 respectively, were reported missing today and the family is very concerned for their safety.

The siblings were last seen in the 1000 block of Huffman Avenue on March 5.

Police shared photos of the siblings, but the most recent photos available are two to three years old.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these three children is asked to call the Dayton Police Department at (937) 333-2677, or Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-7867 or miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.

