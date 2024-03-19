UPDATE: 3 missing Dayton siblings found safe

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 11 a.m.:

The three siblings reported missing in Dayton have been found safe, police confirm.

INITIAL REPORT:

The Dayton Police Department is asking for help finding three siblings who haven’t been seen since earlier this month.

Jeneva, Destiny, and Joshua McLaughlin, ages 14, 12, and 11 respectively, were reported missing today and the family is very concerned for their safety.

>> Statewide tornado drill scheduled for this week across Ohio

The siblings were last seen in the 1000 block of Huffman Avenue on March 5.

Police shared photos of the siblings, but the most recent photos available are two to three years old.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these three children is asked to call the Dayton Police Department at (937) 333-2677, or Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-7867 or miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.

©2024 Cox Media Group