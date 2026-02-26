3 Ohio cities among top 100 cities with most credit cards

OHIO — Three Ohio cities were named in WalletHub’s Top 100 cities with the most credit cards.

To determine the cities where credit card ownership is increasing the most, WalletHub analyzed its latest consumer-finance data across four key metrics.

The metrics measured the average number of cards owned per person and the average number of new cards opened per person in the fourth quarter of 2025.

It also looked at the percent change in both of those numbers from the fourth quarter of 2024, according to WalletHub.

The number one city with the most credit cards nationwide is Henderson, Nevada, with an overall score of 83.93.

The highest-ranking city in Ohio is Cleveland. It came in at No. 45 with an overall score of 51.72.

The second-highest Ohio city is Columbus, ranked overall at No. 73. It had an overall score of 44.71.

Cincinnati came in at No. 79 overall with an overall score of 43.66.

St. Louis, Garland, Texas, Irvine, and Anaheim California round out the Top Five.

