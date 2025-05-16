3 injured in Dayton house fire

DAYTON — Three people were injured in a house fire in Dayton Friday, according to Dayton Fire Assistant Chief Brad French.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The fire was on the 4500 block of Waymire Avenue just before noon, French says.

Fire crews arrived to a fire that was quickly contained to the kitchen, according to French.

TRENDING STORIES:

The three people that were injured had escaped the structure before crews arrived, French said. They were all taken to local hospitals for evaluation.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, French says.

Multiple fire departments from surrounding areas responded to this fire, including Trotwood Fire Department, Harrison Township Fire Department and Clayton Fire Department.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group