3 injured in crash after car slows for deer in Darke County

GETTYSBURG — Three people were hurt in a crash after a car slowed down for a deer close to a Darke County roadway early Thursday morning.

Darke County Sheriff’s Deputies and medics were dispatched at 12:16 a.m. on initial reports of a two-vehicle injury crash at the intersection of U.S. 36 and Old U.S. 36, a sheriff’s spokesperson said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 1994 Buick Regal was traveling west on U.S. 36 when the driver slowed for a deer close to the roadway.

While the driver, Chad Nation, 32, was slowing down, a 1998 Dodge Ram 1500 was also going west on U.S. 36 and struck the rear of the Buick. The Dodge was driven by Nicholas Iacovelli, 33.

The investigation said that Iacovelli “failed to maintain assured clear distance.”

Medics treated and released three people at the scene. This included both drivers as well as Holly Clements, 27, a passenger in the Buick.

