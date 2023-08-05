3 hospitalized following 2 different crashes, including pedestrian strike, in Dayton

DAYTON — Three people are in the hospital following two separate crashes, including a pedestrian strike, in Dayton early Saturday morning.

Dayton Police officers and medics were dispatched around 1:02 a.m. to the 200 block of Brandt Street near Paisano’s Pizza Pub on initial reports of a person hit by a vehicle, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told NewsCenter 7.

Medics transported the victim to Miami Valley Hospital with minor injuries.

Just minutes later, officers were dispatched to another crash at the intersection of Stanley Ave and Valley Street at around 1:05 a.m.

Dispatchers say this was a hit-and-run crash.

Two people were hurt and transported to the hospital. Medics took one of the victims to Miami Valley North while the second person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

Their conditions are currently unknown.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

