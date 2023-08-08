3 displaced, 1 firefighter hurt following house fire in Shelby County

Three people have been displaced and a firefighter was hurt following a house in Shelby County Sunday night.

Sidney firefighters and officers were dispatched to the 600 of Foraker Avenue at 10:59 p.m. on initial reports of a structure, according to a Sidney Fire Department spokesperson.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a two-story house with heavy fire throughout the structure. Officers said all occupants were outside the structure upon arrival. A box alarm was requested recalling any available off-duty firefighters for mutual aid.

Firefighters had to initiate a defensive fire attack due to the large amount of fire but were able to knock it down, a spokesperson said.

The estimated total loss is $185,000, including $110,000 in property loss.

One firefighter suffered a minor at the scene but was taken to the hospital.

The Red Cross was requested to secure housing for two adults and one infant.

Mutual aid was provided by fire departments from Anna, Lockington, Fort Loramie, Houston, Port Jefferson, Jackson Center, and Kettlersville. A medic from the Piqua Fire Department and Anna EMS were both also at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

