3-alarm fire reported at Piqua industrial park

PIQUA — Firefighters are currently on the scene of a 3-alarm business fire in Miami County.

The fire was reported shortly before 9:30 a.m. on Fox Drive in Piqua.

>> We now know what’s moving in to the former Golden Nugget site

News Center 7 has a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates as we learn more.

Initial reports indicated there was fire visible in the ceiling of the business, Miami County dispatchers confirmed.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

PFD Crews are currently on a working industrial fire on fox drive. Please avoid the area. Posted by Piqua Firefighters Local 252 on Wednesday, January 3, 2024





©2024 Cox Media Group