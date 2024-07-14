28-year-old arrested after hours-long standoff in Darke County

GREENVILLE — A 28-year-old man is in jail after an hours-long standoff in Darke County, according to a spokesperson from the Greenville Police Department.

On Friday, officers responded to the 200 block of Cypress Street after receiving multiple tips on the location of a wanted man.

Jesse York, 28, of Greenville, had an active warrant through the Greenville Police Department for domestic violence, the spokesperson said.

At approximately 11:46 p.m., officers on scene saw York through a second-story window of his house.

Officers received a tip claiming York said he would shoot anyone outside, the spokesperson said.

Due to the threat, police called for the Darke County Special Response Team (SRT).

The spokesperson said residents in the area were told about the situation and the street was blocked off.

Law enforcement tried to contact York multiple times. They used social media and made verbal announcements through a patrol car intercom.

Crews obtained a search warrant for the house.

Officers kept trying to contact York but received no response.

After several hours, SRT deployed several rounds of gas into the house, according to the spokesperson.

York was seen moving inside but did not come out.

SRT entered the house and arrested York at approximately 6:11 a.m. on Saturday.

York was taken to the Darke County Jail on his original charge of domestic violence, and new charges of inducing panic and obstructing official business.

He is being held with no bond.

