Local

25 people apply to fill empty Springfield City Commission seat

By WHIO Staff

City of Springfield Logo Courtesy of City of Springfield (Courtesy of City of Springfield)

By WHIO Staff

SPRINGFIELD — The City of Springfield has received 25 applications for a vacant seat on the city commission.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: City of Springfield swears in newly elected mayor

The city posted the city commission opening following the announced retirement of former Mayor Warren Copeland, a city spokesperson said.

Rob Rue was elected as the city’s new mayor in the November general election and got sworn into office earlier this week.

The applicants are:

  • Aaron Ardle, general manager, Schneider’s Florist
  • Rebecca Bentson, copywriter, Digizent
  • Jessica Bettinger, realtor, Coldwell-Banker Heritage
  • Kenneth Brown, alcohol & drug counselor, Mercy Memorial Hospital
  • Andrew Bubp, technical sales manager, AirTrim
  • Darla Bunker, coordinator, Yamada North America
  • James Chapman, UAW workers compensation representative, Navistar
  • Elizabeth Crawford, director, Self-Reliance Inc.
  • Scott Deever, welding engineer, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.
  • Jesse Frost, insurance sales representative, Farmers Insurance
  • Eric Heeg, scheduling lead, The Ohio State University
  • Jennifer Hernandez, LMS administrator, Stride Education
  • John House, stationary engineer, Wright Patterson Air Force Base
  • Bridget Houston, diagnostic imaging key account manager, Philips Healthcare
  • Dorian Hunter, VP of business development and marketing, Elliott Insurance Agency
  • Matthew Kohl, coordinator of emotional learning, Springfield City Schools
  • Michael Morris, senior vendor manager, Accuserve Solutions
  • Kevin O’Neill, commissioner, City of Springfield
  • Aidan Raymond, shift lead, Walgreens
  • Larry Ricketts, ES Consultant Services
  • Sky Schelle, stormwater program manager, Montgomery County Engineer’s Office
  • Melissa Skinner, owner, Flower Craft
  • Debra Strileckyj, retired deputy, Clark County Sheriff’s Office
  • Chris Wallace, mentor supervisor, Springfield City Schools
  • Michael Young, major, Clark County Sheriff’s Office

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘Forever indebted to this community;’ Longtime Springfield mayor retires early

The applications are being reviewed by city commissioners.

They must appoint a new commissioner by Dec. 15.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read