25 people apply to fill empty Springfield City Commission seat

SPRINGFIELD — The City of Springfield has received 25 applications for a vacant seat on the city commission.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: City of Springfield swears in newly elected mayor

The city posted the city commission opening following the announced retirement of former Mayor Warren Copeland, a city spokesperson said.

Rob Rue was elected as the city’s new mayor in the November general election and got sworn into office earlier this week.

The applicants are:

Aaron Ardle, general manager, Schneider’s Florist

Rebecca Bentson, copywriter, Digizent

Jessica Bettinger, realtor, Coldwell-Banker Heritage

Kenneth Brown, alcohol & drug counselor, Mercy Memorial Hospital

Andrew Bubp, technical sales manager, AirTrim

Darla Bunker, coordinator, Yamada North America

James Chapman, UAW workers compensation representative, Navistar

Elizabeth Crawford, director, Self-Reliance Inc.

Scott Deever, welding engineer, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.

Jesse Frost, insurance sales representative, Farmers Insurance

Eric Heeg, scheduling lead, The Ohio State University

Jennifer Hernandez, LMS administrator, Stride Education

John House, stationary engineer, Wright Patterson Air Force Base

Bridget Houston, diagnostic imaging key account manager, Philips Healthcare

Dorian Hunter, VP of business development and marketing, Elliott Insurance Agency

Matthew Kohl, coordinator of emotional learning, Springfield City Schools

Michael Morris, senior vendor manager, Accuserve Solutions

Kevin O’Neill, commissioner, City of Springfield

Aidan Raymond, shift lead, Walgreens

Larry Ricketts, ES Consultant Services

Sky Schelle, stormwater program manager, Montgomery County Engineer’s Office

Melissa Skinner, owner, Flower Craft

Debra Strileckyj, retired deputy, Clark County Sheriff’s Office

Chris Wallace, mentor supervisor, Springfield City Schools

Michael Young, major, Clark County Sheriff’s Office

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘Forever indebted to this community;’ Longtime Springfield mayor retires early

The applications are being reviewed by city commissioners.

They must appoint a new commissioner by Dec. 15.

©2023 Cox Media Group