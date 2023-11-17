25 people apply to fill empty Springfield City Commission seat

SPRINGFIELD — The City of Springfield has received 25 applications for a vacant seat on the city commission.
The city posted the city commission opening following the announced retirement of former Mayor Warren Copeland, a city spokesperson said.
Rob Rue was elected as the city’s new mayor in the November general election and got sworn into office earlier this week.
The applicants are:
- Aaron Ardle, general manager, Schneider’s Florist
- Rebecca Bentson, copywriter, Digizent
- Jessica Bettinger, realtor, Coldwell-Banker Heritage
- Kenneth Brown, alcohol & drug counselor, Mercy Memorial Hospital
- Andrew Bubp, technical sales manager, AirTrim
- Darla Bunker, coordinator, Yamada North America
- James Chapman, UAW workers compensation representative, Navistar
- Elizabeth Crawford, director, Self-Reliance Inc.
- Scott Deever, welding engineer, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.
- Jesse Frost, insurance sales representative, Farmers Insurance
- Eric Heeg, scheduling lead, The Ohio State University
- Jennifer Hernandez, LMS administrator, Stride Education
- John House, stationary engineer, Wright Patterson Air Force Base
- Bridget Houston, diagnostic imaging key account manager, Philips Healthcare
- Dorian Hunter, VP of business development and marketing, Elliott Insurance Agency
- Matthew Kohl, coordinator of emotional learning, Springfield City Schools
- Michael Morris, senior vendor manager, Accuserve Solutions
- Kevin O’Neill, commissioner, City of Springfield
- Aidan Raymond, shift lead, Walgreens
- Larry Ricketts, ES Consultant Services
- Sky Schelle, stormwater program manager, Montgomery County Engineer’s Office
- Melissa Skinner, owner, Flower Craft
- Debra Strileckyj, retired deputy, Clark County Sheriff’s Office
- Chris Wallace, mentor supervisor, Springfield City Schools
- Michael Young, major, Clark County Sheriff’s Office
The applications are being reviewed by city commissioners.
They must appoint a new commissioner by Dec. 15.
