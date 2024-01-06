23-year-old man in critical condition after Cincinnati hit-and-run

CINCINNATI — A man was seriously injured after being involved in a hit-and-run in Cincinnati Saturday morning.

Around 6:25 a.m., Cincinnati police responded to reports of a crash in the 3900 block of Vine Street.

When they got to the scene, they found a 23-year-old man who had been hit by a vehicle that had driven off from the scene after the crash, according to Cincinnati police.

The man was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and is in critical condition.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at (513) 352-2514.

