22-year-old woman injured in Darke County crash

DARKE COUNTY — A woman was injured in a crash in Darke County on Saturday morning.

Darke County Sheriff’s Deputies, as well as fire and rescue squads from Greenville and Greenville Township, were called out the the intersection of State Route 49 and Hunter Road on reports of a crash around 9:30 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

An initial investigation showed that a black Dodge Ram, driven by a 77-year-old Greenville man, was going west on Hunter Road and stopped at the intersection.

The driver pulled into the intersection and was hit by a tan Ford Ranger that was going south on State Route 49.

The Ford traveled off the side of the road and overturned into a ditch.

The Ford’s driver, a 22-year-old woman from Union City, Indiana, was transported to Wayne HealthCare with suspected minor injuries.

The driver of the Ram was not injured in the crash.





