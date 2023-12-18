22-year-old woman flown to hospital after vehicle overturns Saturday

DARKE COUNTY — A 22-year-old woman was taken by CareFlight to the hospital after a single-vehicle car crash in Darke County early Saturday morning, according to a spokesperson from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

Darke County Sheriff’s deputies, Jay County Deputies, Southwest Mercer Fire Department, Union City Rescue, and CareFlight were dispatched to the 14700 block of Ohio Indiana State Line Road in Fort Recovery at 4:27 a.m. on reports of a crash with injuries.

A preliminary investigation found that the 22-year-old, of Salomonia, Indiana, was driving a 2012 Nissan Altima north on Ohio Indiana State Line Road, the spokesperson said.

She traveled off the right side of the road and struck a culvert before overturning and crashing into a utility pole.

The woman was able to get herself out of the vehicle.

She was flown to Miami Valley Hospital for her injuries, but has since been released, the spokesperson said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.





