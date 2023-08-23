22-year-old dead after motorcycle crash in German Twp.

GERMAN TOWNSHIP — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in German Township Wednesday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were called to reports of a crash between a motorcycle on Shrine Road near Balentine Pike, according to a sergeant with OSP.

An initial investigation found the motorcyclist was traveling southbound on Shrine Road when they traveled off the right side of the roadway, hit the guardrail and then a pole throwing them from the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, identified as a 22-year-old from the area, was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, OSP said.

